Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Trading Up 3.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 131,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,621,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

