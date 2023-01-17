Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.