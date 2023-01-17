Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
AQN stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
