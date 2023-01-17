Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.94.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.75.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total transaction of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,724,828.83. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total transaction of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,724,828.83. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,777 shares of company stock worth $3,604,267.

About Alamos Gold

Further Reading

