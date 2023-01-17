AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIRS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Dean bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850 in the last three months. 77.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

