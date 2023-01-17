Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51,019,080.68 Billion

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $1,533.54 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

