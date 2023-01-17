Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,312.18

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,312.18 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

