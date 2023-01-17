Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 6.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 2,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 6.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

