Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 6.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 2,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Agora Stock Down 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
Institutional Trading of Agora
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 6.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
