Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

