Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AGRX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
