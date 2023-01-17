Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 62,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,363,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Agenus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 91.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 238,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

