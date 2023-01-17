Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 6.1%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 62,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,363,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Agenus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 91.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 238,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

