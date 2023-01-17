Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Africa Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

AOIFF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $854.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

