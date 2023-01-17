AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. AerCap comprises 2.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.35% of AerCap worth $36,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after buying an additional 128,473 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,097,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 3,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

