Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.29% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

