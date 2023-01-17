Adshares (ADS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $701,384.75 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00006131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002042 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

