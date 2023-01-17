Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.44. 13,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,326. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.81 and a 200 day moving average of $282.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

