Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Manish Sharma Sells 3,448 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,589. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.14.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

