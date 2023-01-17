AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 50.8% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 86.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $154.49. The stock had a trading volume of 135,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

