AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

ABBV opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

