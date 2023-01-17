Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $825,721,000 after buying an additional 521,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 74,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

