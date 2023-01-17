A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 68.3% in December

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $14,760,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,751,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

