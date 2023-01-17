9,580 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
FMHI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,456. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
