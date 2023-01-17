7Pixels Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00020230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $69.62 million and approximately $34,297.68 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.53473596 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,673.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

