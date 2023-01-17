64,806 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.9 %
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.