5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Raised to C$4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.53.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.