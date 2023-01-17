5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Raised to C$4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
5N Plus Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.53.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
