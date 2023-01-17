3,414 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $343.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $359.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.23 and its 200 day moving average is $322.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.