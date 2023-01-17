13,499 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after acquiring an additional 714,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after acquiring an additional 633,272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 11,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

