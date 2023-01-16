Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 650.0% in January

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

