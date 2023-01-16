ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0453 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $420,509.25 and approximately $45.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00201524 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00074342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

