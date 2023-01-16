YES WORLD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.85 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $2.32 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00436111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,475.38 or 0.30611781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00766125 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

