Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:YGR traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.60. 52,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$4.07.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.