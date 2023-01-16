XYO Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $84.41 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018227 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0067186 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,163,512.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.