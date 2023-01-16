XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $397,731.64

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $134.44 million and approximately $397,731.64 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

