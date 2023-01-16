XIDO FINANCE Price Tops $4.78 on Top Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $135.27 million and approximately $356,687.02 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00022585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00435625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.58 or 0.30577651 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00759264 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.