WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.77

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $437.69 million and $9.77 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.01431361 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007320 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00028751 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.01760545 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001034 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04376392 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

