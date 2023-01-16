Wolfe Research Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $532.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $414.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.41 and a 200 day moving average of $419.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

