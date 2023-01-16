Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINC. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

WINC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $25.71.

