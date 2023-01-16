Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,576,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,913,000 after buying an additional 994,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after buying an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,268,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,898,000 after buying an additional 122,879 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

