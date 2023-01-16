Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

NASDAQ WB opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

