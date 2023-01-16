WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $141.50 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. WAX has a market capitalization of $141.50 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,444,798 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,335,139,479.2041345 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0597453 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $75,790,135.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

