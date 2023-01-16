WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WANdisco Stock Performance

WANSF traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Get WANdisco alerts:

WANdisco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.