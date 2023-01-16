WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WANdisco Stock Performance
WANSF traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.
WANdisco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WANdisco (WANSF)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.