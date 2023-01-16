Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00058265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

