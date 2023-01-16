Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($191.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 1.8 %

WCH opened at €133.70 ($143.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.93. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

