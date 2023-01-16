Voss Capital LLC Sells 90,372 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,372 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.22. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. On average, research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,100 in the last ninety days. 20.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

