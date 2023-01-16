Voss Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,436,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,533,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up about 3.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.51% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RADI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 19,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,511. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.65. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

