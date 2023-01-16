Voss Capital LLC Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 2.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,986,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.05. 7,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

