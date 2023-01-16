Voss Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,789. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 500.66% and a negative return on equity of 77.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

