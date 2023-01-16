Voss Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hayward comprises 0.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

