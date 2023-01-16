Voss Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.75. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

