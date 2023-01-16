Voss Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tiptree by 47.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tiptree by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tiptree by 6.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,611. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.48 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Tiptree Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.