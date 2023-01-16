Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

VNO stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.