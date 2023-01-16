Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Financial Contrast

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 2.38 -$20.29 million ($1.19) -1.47 SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 1.69 -$27.26 million N/A N/A

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -155.58% -142.18% -95.58% SANUWAVE Health -129.57% N/A -108.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

